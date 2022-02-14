CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) — A Conyers family of 14 is now homeless after a Wednesday fire. To add insult to injury, aside from the clothes or shoes they had on that day, they're at an absolute loss -- one their children are struggling to understand.
"God looked out, that's what he do. He looked out for us to make sure we weren't in the house when it happened." Quinesha Suttle continued, "we ain't lose no lives, that's all that matters. Nobody is gone, thank God every day for that."
Despite finding their family home in flames on Feb. 3, Suttle is finding gratitude because all nine kids and five adults are safe. No one was home at the time of the fire that afternoon.
Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., when some of the elementary kids got off the bus, they expected to arrive to do homework and have a snack. Instead, the children were met by their smoldering property.
The back of the home on Main Street was engulfed first, then flames spread to the roof then the front.
The youngest child is two years old, the oldest is 12, and Suttle says most of the little ones don't quite understand they are now homeless.
"They're just lost. They keep asking 'when are we going to go home?'" Suttle usually tells them, "'How we going to get home baby, where we going to go? We ain't got no where to go.'"
This family is no stranger to loss. They've previously struggled with housing insecurity during the pandemic. Suttle and her siblings had finally saved enough money to combine resources and move into the home on Main Street.
"It's obviously hard out there, stuff done went up, not down. The housing market went up. Nobody can afford--everybody can't afford $1,300," the mom explained.
After banding together with her sister to provide for their children, they'd built something stable. But now, after Wednesday's fire, they're forced to rebuild once again.
"Clothes, shoes, personal items, social security [cards], birth certificates, we lost everything. Everything for the kids, for ourselves."
Rockdale Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
Red Cross put the family in a hotel for a few nights but, in the meantime, they're working to find long-term affordable solutions.
If you'd like to help with their recovery, they've started a fundraiser. Click here to help.
