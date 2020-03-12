CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Conyers man who was involved in a Lithonia murder case is behind bars.

On Thursday, investigators found 42-year-old Ronnie Juval Miller in a parking lot on Old Covington Highway in Conyers. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office arrested Miller without incident.

Community devastated by news of store owner ambushed DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. (CBS46) -- A community is mourning the loss of a beloved convenience stor…

Miller is accused of shooting Tesfaye C. Birru as he was closing his business in Lithonia on February 19. Police said Birru was shot in the head.

Officers transported Miller to Dekalb County Jail.

1 in custody, 2 still sought in fatal shooting of convenience store owner Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a DeKalb County convenience store owner in mid-February.

The investigation is ongoing, stay with CBS46 News for updates.