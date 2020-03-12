CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Conyers man who was involved in a Lithonia murder case is behind bars. 

On Thursday, investigators found 42-year-old Ronnie Juval Miller in a parking lot on Old Covington Highway in Conyers. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office arrested Miller without incident. 

Miller is accused of shooting Tesfaye C. Birru as he was closing his business in Lithonia on February 19. Police said Birru was shot in the head.

Officers transported Miller to Dekalb County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.