ATLANTA (CBS46) — Heavy police presence can be seen at Conyers Middle School as the school remains in a soft lockdown over reports of 'suspicious visitors' on campus.
There are no reports of injuries at this time. Rockdale County Public Schools has stated all students and staff are safe.
This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates on this story.
