CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Conyers Police Department is hosting an active shooter/threats preparedness training session in light of recent shooting incidents that have left communities across the country and Metro Atlanta fear-stricken.
"In today's climate we realize the importance of training not only our officers, but educating our citizens as well," said Police Chief Gene Wilson. "We have had great participation in similar programs last three years and are pleased to offer it once again."
Police add that unfortunately they are not the first to respond to theses incidents, instead it is often citizens, making the training that much more paramount.
The two-hour session will be held January 28 at 7 p.m. at City Council Chambers at 1194 Scott Street SE. The event is open to the public. Pastors of churches are also encouraged to attend.
The department urges parents with children under the age of 13 to utilize discretion if bringing their child. Videos shown during the session will depict violence.
