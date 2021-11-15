CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) — The Conyers Police Department is on the scene of a crash following a police pursuit.
The crash happened near Sigman Road and Old Covington Highway near Interstate 20. Two of the northbound lanes are closed.
Traffic Crash following police pursuit. Sigman Road @ Old Covington Hwy, near I-20. 2 northbound lanes closed. pic.twitter.com/NyYwB2U1zO— Conyers Police (@ConyersPolice) November 15, 2021
