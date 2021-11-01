CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery in Conyers.
On Oct. 28, Adrian Fordill Bean, 21, and Adarian Latom Bean, 19, allegedly robbed a Food Mart on Green Street. Police say the suspected robbers are considered armed and dangerous.
Provide any information about this event or the location of these individuals to Crime Stoppers.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information concerning their whereabouts: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477). Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org
