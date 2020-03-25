CONYERS, GA (CBS46)—Conyers police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say may have followed at least two citizens and broke into their vehicles.
The first incident happened on March 3.
According to a press release from Conyers police, a man followed a victim from the Wells Fargo off of Highway 138 in Conyers.
After the victim parked his car at the Navy Federal on Dogwood Drive, the suspect broke into the victim’s car., police wrote.
The second incident happened on March 12.
Conyers police reported the suspect followed another victim from the same Wells Fargo as the first victim.
The victim arrived at the Post Office on Highway 138 and that’s when the suspect reportedly broke into the victim’s car, police wrote.
Police believe the suspect was driving a blue or grey Honda Odyssey van.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.