ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Cook Political Report shifted Georgia's special Senate election on November 3 from "Lean Republican" to a "toss-up."
The race between Senator Kelly Loeffler (R), Representative Dough Collins (R), Rev. Raphael Warnock (D), and Matt Lieberman (D). With four candidates in the race, and a winner needing at least 50+1 percent, it's widely expected a run-off election will be held on January 5.
Senator Loeffler and Rep. Collins are neck and neck for the GOP vote while Rev. Warnock is slowly starting to unite Democratic support behind his campaign. In recent polling, Warnock has shown a lead of anywhere from one point over his Republican challengers to as much as 17 points in polls released last weekend.
Still, when a GOP winner emerges to take on Warnock in a run-off election, if they consolidate the Republican vote; it will be difficult for Democrats to take the seat without a presidential election to help get people to the polls.
Nevertheless, if Democrats were to swing one or both of the Senate seats in Georgia, it would put the GOP majority in the Senate in dire jeopardy in the next Congress.
