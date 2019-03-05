ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) With just one week left for Girl Scout cookie sales, a dynamic duo is at it again wit a video they hope will go viral.
Charity Joy and her dad do their own version of carpool karaoke with songs from some of their favorite artists. We showed you their first one with Childish Gambino's song 'Redbone'.
The latest version uses former girl scout Keri Hilson's song 'Pretty Girl Rock'. She and her dad Seymore visited our studios to tell us all about their quest to sell more than 8,000 boxes of cookies.
