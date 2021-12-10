ATLANTA (CBS46) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend that doesn't necessarily involve Christmas lights and caroling? Check out these suggestions.
- When: Dec. 9-12
- Where: 7 Stages, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE
- What: Experience a thought-provoking array of interactive art installations, performances, and films as you journey through 7 Stages to envision the future.
- How much: $25
- When: Dec. 9-12
- Where: The Eastern, 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE
- What: GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass musician and singer Billy Strings
- How much: $39.50 to $89
Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10
- Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
- What: The Atlanta Hawks take on the Brooklyn Nets.
- How much: Start at $85
KAWS Prints exhibit at High Museum of Art
- When: Now through March 27, 2022
- Where:
- What: The work of KAWS (Brian Donnelly) will be featured in this exhibit, including editioned silkscreen prints, drawings, color charts and early prints.
- How much: Free for members, $20 nonmembers
The Art of Banksy: Without Limits at Underground Atlanta
- When: Extended through Jan. 16, Wednesdays through Sundays
- Where: Underground Atlanta, downtown Atlanta
- What: Exhibit featuring 155 iconic works by the famous yet anonymous British artist known as Banksy.
- How much: Start at $29.20
National Center for Civil and Human Rights
- When: Dec. 11, 12 and 16-19
- Where: 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta
- What: Museum dedicated to the achievements of the civil rights movement in the U.S. and the broader worldwide human rights movement.
- How much: Admission is FREE on select days thanks to Porsche Cars North America In.
- When: 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11
- Where: Oakview Road, Decatur
- What: Monthly pop-up market featuring local artists, handmade goods, vintage items and live music.
- How much: Free admission
Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
- When: 5 p.m. Dec. 11
- Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, Peachstreet Street NE
- What: Catch 8 of the best comedians in Atlanta performing for 10 minutes each. Special guests.
- How much: Start at $30
- When: 7 p.m. Dec. 11
- Were: Center Stage on West Peachtreet Street NW
- What: Stand-up comedian, writer and actor, Fortune Feimster, performs at Center Stage. Her first one-hour special, SWEET & SALTY, is currently streaming on Netflix.
- How much: Start at $27.50
- When: 8 p.m. Dec. 11-12
- Where: Variety Playhouse, Euclid Avenue NE
- What: The American roots band The Wood Brothers perform for 2 nights.
- How much: Start at $46
Indulge Popcorn Grand Opening Party
- When: 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12
- Where: Krog Street Market
- What: Indulge Popcorn is celebrating the opening of their new shop with festive decorations, raffle prizes and 20% off all purchases.
- How much: Free admission
- When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12
- Where: State Farm Arena
- What: Atlanta is the last stop on the Lil Baby and Friends tour and expect him to bring his celebrity friends to help him close out the tour and celebrate his birthday.
- How much: Start at $138 each
Annual Atlanta Got Talent Award Show
- When: 8 p.m. Dec. 12
- Where: Smiths Olde Bar
- What: Annual show recognizes independent artists in metro Atlanta, including Best Male Hip-Hop, Best Collaboration, Best R&B Artist, Hottest Video, Artist of the Year and more.
- How much: Start at $30
If you would like to submit an event for a future weekend list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
