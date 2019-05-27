SOUTH FULTON, Ga (CBS46) -- The City of South Fulton has opened its fire stations to serve as cooling centers this Memorial Day week when temperatures are in the 90s.
Firefighters have been packing coolers of ice and bottles of water for people who need a place to re-hydrate and rest in an air-conditioned building.
“Any citizen can come in and seek refuge at our fire stations,” said Glenn Washington, the Battalion Chief for the City of South Fulton Fire and Rescue Department. “We provide them with some water. They can sit, cool down for a couple hours if needed.”
Residents and non-residents can also seek medical aid in the cooling stations. Firefighters want residents to be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion.
“Some of the symptoms of heat illness are body temperatures greater than 104, dizziness, headache, nausea, cool or clammy skin-- which is usually indicative of somebody who has been engaged in physical activity,” Washington said. “Dry skin which is somebody who has just been exposed to the heat,” he added.
If you’re not sure but feeling ill, Washington says calling 911 is the quickest and safest option.
“We always encourage to stay inside if you can, limit your physical activity,” Washington said. “If you have to go outside, dress for the weather, and also stay hydrated.”
So far, the city has not seen foot traffic in the cooling stations but fire and rescue leaders believe the low turnout is due to a lack of information. They’re hoping to get the word out so that more people know that their resources are an option for people in need.
There are ten fire station in the City of South Fulton. Fire stations 2,3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 15, and 17 will be open 24/7 this Memorial Day weekend doubling as cooling stations.
