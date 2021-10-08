Students at Coosa High School say they were suspended for planning a protest after other students at the school were waving a Confederate flag at the school earlier this week.

ROME (CBS46) — Students were caught on camera recently waiving a Rebel flag at Coosa High School in Rome in Floyd County.

Fellow classmates, who are upset about the flag, planned a protest. The school's administration announced that students would not be allowed to protest and students are now claiming they were suspended for planning a protest.

CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason has the story.

