GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46) All evidence points to a thief who knew his way around the SecureLock Storage at 1573 Athens Highway in Grayson in Gwinnett County.
Now they hope someone can help identify the man caught on security cameras casually opening the security gates and letting himself and his partner in crime in.
Around 2am on March 25, the pair broke into the storage facility and ransacked and robbed several units.
It looked like the thief moved from unit to unit by climbing through gaps in the partitions between them.
The manager of the facility identified one man in the surveillance video as Elvedin Cuforovic. He had been evicted after renting a unit there, and still had things at the facility.
The other suspect's identity is not known. Gwinnett County Police hope someone will recognize him and contact them at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or going to stopecrimeATL.com.
