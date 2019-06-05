ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- U.S. Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential contender Corey Booker is hoping Atlanta residents will hear him out as he pleas for help finding a lost dog.
Two staffers with Booker's 2020 presidential campaign recently lost their dog Gumbo in SW Atlanta near Cascade and Fairburn Road.
To rally community members in the area, Booker took to Twitter asking for the public's assistance.
Hi, Atlanta. I need your help: Two of my staffers recently lost their dog, Gumbo, in SW Atlanta near Cascade and Fairburn Road. If you have any information, please email FindGumbo@gmail.com—let's send Gumbo home! pic.twitter.com/j7mutQfMBt— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 5, 2019
Gumbo is a male dog weighing around 70 pounds. He was last seen May 26 in the Danforth at Cascade neighborhood.
Anyone with information of Gumbo's whereabouts is asked to email: FindGumbo@gmail.com.
Booker is in town for the June 6 IWillVote Gala fundraising event hosted by the Democratic National Committee.
