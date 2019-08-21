ATLATNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46’s Melissa Stern was at the kickoff luncheon today celebrating the top athletes and coaches today at the Atlanta Marriott NW.
The 2019 Corky Kell Classic is the official kick-off of Georgia High School Football. The three-day event brings Georgia's best high school football teams together from Aug. 22-24.
In its 28th year, the Corky Kell Classic will hold nine games at three venues:
· Rome’s Barron Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 22 (hosting two games)
· Lawrenceville’s Coolray Field on Friday, Aug. 23 (hosting two games)
· Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 24 (hosting five games)
CBS46 is a signature sponsor of the event. Check back for updates from players and coaches at the event!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.