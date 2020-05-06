DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Officials in DeKalb County will hand out thousands of additional COVID-19 care kits to hard-hit neighborhoods.
4,000 more kits contain two non-surgical masks and hand sanitizer and will be distributed starting Wednesday in an initiative supported by the DeKalb County Board of Health. The kits also contain cards with tips on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and information on the U.S. Census.
DeKalb County has the second-highest amount of cases with well over 2,000, trailing only Fulton County. A second distribution will take place on Saturday.
