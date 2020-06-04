ATLANTA (CBS46) -- New data coming in shows Georgia may be heading for a jump in COVID-19 cases, even before all of the demonstrations and protests started.
According to RT.live, a site that models and calculates the rate of how quickly a virus spread, Georgia is number two on the list of states with the fastest growing coronavirus spread in the United States. The Rt rate is defined here as the effective reproduction rate of the virus. Values over 1.0 mean the area should expect to see more cases and under 1.0 should yield fewer cases.
Georgia's current RT rate is 1.14, second only to North Carolina's 1.38. Georgia and other southern states including Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina all have Rt rates above 1.0 which should show a growth in the spread of the coronavirus. Georgia's number has been above 1.0 for at least the last two weeks.
This proves true for the state as of the latest numbers from the Department of Public Health in Georgia showed the highest 7-day moving average since late April on May 19. Data since that time has not been confirmed yet and is considered preliminary. However, even the preliminary data showed spikes of cases on May 26-29 all above the estimated 7-day moving average.
The Atlanta metro area remains the center of coronavirus infections in the state. Fulton County reported 4,688 cases; Gwinnett reported 4,063 cases, DeKalb reports 3,874 cases; and Cobb County had 3,097 cases as of the latest update form the state.
