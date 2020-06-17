ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Movie Tavern will reopen its doors to the public Friday. The popular spot is implementing a test run in preparation for the next big summer blockbuster release.
“We're very, very excited. We have been closed now for several months, its been a very painful time for our industry,” said Rolando Rodriguez with the Marcus Theatres the company that owns Movie Tavern.
But as more companies open up and the state continues to lift COVID-19 restrictions, there has been an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. According to the most resent Georgia Department of Public Health report, there are currently 60,000 cases state, just about 9,500 people are being hospitalized and about 2,600 have died from the virus.
The number of cases increasing by almost 1,000 in 24 hours. In a previous interview, Emory University Hospital officials warned COVID-19 statistics should not be taken lightly.
“I look at the data to inform myself and the data tells me that I should probably continue to shelter in place. So I’m not ready to go to a restaurant yet. I’m still ordering food to take out," said Dr. Carlos Del Rio MD, executive dean at Emory University School of Medicine. "I’m still eating at home and I think you realize it’s not policy but it’s really individuals making that decision of what’s really going to make a difference,” he added.
DPH is encouraging the public to follow CDC safety guidelines. They also say the increase in coronavirus cases is due to variety of things, among them the fact that during the last two weeks they’ve seen the highest number of testing since they started testing.
They also link many of the continuing outbreaks to long-term care facilities, as well as the fact that 142 new recruits at Fort Benning who tested positive a couple of weeks ago.
But as more and more people venture out, locations like Movie Tavern are ready to welcome them back with new safety measures.
“It will be a low-touch, low-contact experience. We are asking our customers to purchase their tickets and concessions online and then we're going to walk them through following the safe distance guidelines. All of our employees will be wearing mask, and then there will be black seats between couples," explained Rodriguez.
