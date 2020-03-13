ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Coronavirus risks are increasing in Georgia and because of that, public places like churches are taking proactive steps in preparing for it.
Earlier this week, Governor Kemp addressed the state, cautioning people of growing coronavirus concerns, especially in large crowded spaces.
A short time later, multiple churches throughout the metro announced they’re converting their traditional Sunday services from public gathering to a digital oasis.
Churches who decided to close temporarily include Passion City Church, Buckhead Church in Atlanta, Zion Hill Baptist Church in Alpharetta, and dozens of others.
While many Georgia churches are temporarily closing their doors and opening their devices, gathering with caution is the message Dr. Jamal Bryant shared with his congregation.
“New Birth has decided to remain open with all of the necessary health precautions in place” said Dr. Bryant. “We have decided at New Birth that we are taking out of our worship experience the passing of the peace. There is no hugging on my part.. no turn to your neighbor and shaking neighbors hands. When it is that you join the church.. instead of the write in to fellowship, you are gonna fill out all of the processes on your own phone. so we are doing everything that is necessary to operate with faith and with logic."
As the virus concerns continue, churches in Metro Atlanta highly suggest double checking their websites each week for the latest on Sunday service updates.
