Coronavirus: CDC warns against cruise travel

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Warnings are coming from the CDC and the State Department to not take cruises as the number of coronavirus cases continue to grow.
The CDC recommends travelers, especially with underlying health issues, not cruise because the coronavirus can spread more easily aboard ships.
The State Department said many countries have denied port entry rights to ships and prevented passengers from disembarking.
Some passengers are currently receiving letters from their cruise lines, giving them options before their cruise.
CBS46 spoke with Howard Moses at The Cruise and Vacation Authority in Marietta about the cruise travel concerns.
"It's a very difficult situation and it's a very fluid situation," Moses said.
According to Moses, the news of the warnings came as a shock, but people are still booking trips.
"A lot of people are still traveling, some people are pushing their trips back," he said.
Moses advises travelers not to panic, but look at options.
According to him, many cruise lines are pushing back payment dates and deadlines on decisions.
If you do plan on traveling, the State Department recommends asking the cruise line about their emergency procedures, how someone can contact family while on board, as well as the medical services on the ship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.