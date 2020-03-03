Coronavirus Containment: Who is being screened at Atlanta's airport?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a Monday announcement, Vice President Mike Pence said new health screenings will begin for flight passengers arriving in the U.S. from South Korea and Italy.
"Anyone traveling on a direct flight to the United States of America receives multiple screenings at all airports in Italy and South Korea," said Pence.
But passengers returning to Atlanta from at least one of those impacted areas are concerned the U.S. is not performing screenings as directed.
"I thought that we were the world's busiest airport and we should probably be checking people's temperature coming in and out," said Felicia Huger.
Passengers returning from #coronavirus hot-spots Italy & South Korea tell me they aren't being screened at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. Why is this? details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/S2H84JVgxt— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 4, 2020
Felicia Huger's daughter shot video in Florence, Italy of health workers in hazmat suits in the streets transporting a patient. She was studying abroad in the country when her mother and her college requested her and the other students come back to the U.S.
"My daughter's been traveling all over Italy. They were surprised nobody screened them here in Atlanta," said Huger.
Mary Jane Howard's family members returned to Atlanta Monday night from South Korea.
"They [her family] said nobody screened them before they got on the plane [in South Korea] and nobody screened them when they got off the plane [in Atlanta]," said Howard of Jasper County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in charge of screening at airports for the coronavirus. Though Atlanta passengers are not the only ones calling out the CDC; San Antonio also called out the federal agency for its procedures.
"As mayor of this city, I find it totally unacceptable that CDC would release a patient prior to receiving all test results and potentially expose the public to this harm," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
The CDC confirmed to CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy that screenings for passengers coming to the U.S. from Italy and South Korea were happening in the country of origin but not stateside for those passengers.
However, the agency did not respond to why the U.S. is not doing its own screenings for passengers coming from those two countries.
As a precaution, both Huger's and Howard's family members are self quarantining.
