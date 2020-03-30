MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Time is of the essence for Kay Dawson’s 86-year-old mother-n-law Jean. She recently had back surgery and is now in dire need of physical therapy.
“All we want is the test to come back and for her to be transferred. That’s all. That’s all,” Dawson said. “It is very imperative that she get the physical therapy or she could have permanent paralysis. And that’s what the whole back surgery was for, so she wouldn’t be bedridden.”
But jean’s rehab facility required that she take a Covid-19 test before being transferred from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.
“We got stuck in limbo and finally demanded the test on Friday,” Dawson said.
Dawson said at first the hospital told her mother-n-law they didn’t have a Coronavirus test available. Then after questioning the staff further, they found one.
“The doctor sitting next to her in a white coat jumped up and walked to the other side of the hallway and said this damn Covid-19 test is holding up my bed and I want that bed cleared and it’s horrible to know that you think they have your back and they don’t. They act like they do, but they don’t,” Dawson said.
It has now been nearly 72-hours since the test was administered and still no results.
“We just want to do what’s best for my mother-n-law. I just want to do what’s best for her, and they would do the same for theirs,” Dawson said.
While the Dawson family waits on the test result, they realize they’re holding up a bed that has cost them more than $4,000 in three days. CBS46 contacted Wellstar Health System about it and they said they couldn’t comment on this specific case, but that they are working with healthcare peers to expand in house testing for Covid-19.
Wellstar Health System issued the following statement:
At Wellstar, the health and safety of our patients, team members, and communities continues to be our priority. We can confirm that we are screening, testing, and treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19 - specifically those individuals who meet specific criteria to be considered for testing - and are working to administer tests and provide results in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and public health authorities. However, out of respect for our patients and privacy laws, we cannot comment on patient-related specifics. Wellstar is actively working with our local healthcare peers to expand in-house diagnostic capabilities for COVID-19 testing to support the communities we serve.
