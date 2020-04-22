Coronavirus crumbles Georgia food supply chain

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Henry County farm is learning a work-around for Georgians hungry for local fresh farm food.The magic weapon? A field-ripe strawberry.
Southern Belle Farm outside McDonough lost 14,000 visits from school children this spring: cancelled by the coronavirus shut down. Farmers across the state are watching produce ripen and rot in fields where the farm hands to pick them are not around. The supply chain of labor-truck-and retail sellers is strained by every fear of renewed outbreaks of the pandemic.
When Jake Carter's strawberries began to ripen last week, he knew he had to be flexible.
"Americans are dumping (food)or letting them rot in the fields. That to me is a national security issue."
So, he created a safe environment for customers, turning them into farm hands on his ten acres of ripening strawberries. In a few days, customers hungry for an outside adventure and a fresh strawberry descended on his farm on Turner Church Road. They picked six feet apart, every other row, because the beds were planted on a six foot center. Social distancing.
Quickly the word spread. He says mouth-to-mouth advertising is best, And it worked perhaps too well. Bright red berries disappeared, along with a few not so ripe ones.
After a rain storm and a busy Tuesday picking, he reluctantly closed the fields for a few days to let the bushes' green berries turn red.But farmers farther from customers without a 'you pick' option are hurting for labor.
Georgia's Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black told CBS news earlier this month the farm labor problem is serious.
"If there are not workers, there will be crops that will go unharvested, and that has a ripple effect throughout this economy, and it will affect the consumers of this nation," he said.
