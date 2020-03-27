DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46) As we practice social distancing low income families have been struggling to put food on their table but Friday one group got together to change all that. More than 200 cars pulled up to a mobile food distribution sponsored by the VA and nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels.
“In a normal environment the veterans need food and we serve low income and homeless veterans for them its been additionally tough right now because a lot of them are having trouble finding access to the food products, said Amy Palmer Soldiers’ Angels.
Palmer says part of the problem is stores are out of many items.. and what’s left is beyond their clients price range. “What is available is often the higher end meats and brand name things they wouldn’t normally buy so food cost is going up for a lot of people,” Palmer added.
With that in mind organizers say they felt it necessary to keep their plan to distribute the food to the low income families despite the coronavirus quarantine. But volunteers we spoke to say they're still doing their part to be safe.
“We’re keeping the distance social distance, six feet away from each other” said retired US Army veteran Richard Niles.
In addition volunteers wore gloves and mask. As for Palmer she says they are not only doing a good deed by providing the food but also making sure those at high risk of getting sick are not exposed. “We deal with a lot of older veterans so we feel this is a lot safer than a grocery store. For them to drive through and not even roll down their window rather than try to go to a grocery store and try to get those items anywhere,” she added.
Volunteers went to the home of quarantined veterans to drop off food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.