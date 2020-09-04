ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Atlanta is open and the community refuses to let COVID-19 put a stop to their Labor Day festivities.
“There’s ways to celebrate while still also remaining safe,” says local Kern Williams. Williams says he’s here for Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and believes celebrating is more important this year than ever.
“With the Black Lives Matter movement, with all the police brutality, where Black men are being murdered, I think it’s really important to celebrate Black lives; but at the same time we don’t want Black lives to be taken away whether it’s by the police or by COVID,” Williams explains.
Another event people typically make their way to Atlanta for is Dragon Con. The annual multi-media and pop culture event usually fills the streets with hundreds of people, but because of COVID-19 they are going fully virtual.
“They’ve been doing Facebook live panels, they’ve been doing YouTube, even gotten Roku,” says Dragon Con attendee Thomas McCoy.
Edelisa Gonzalez says she misses the energy of jam-packed streets but understands public safety.
“It’s really weird because I’m so used to coming into Atlanta and it being just crowded streets, so many people, so many costumes, so many cos plays, so many actors walking around and it’s been so normal,” says Gonzalez.
“I think that’s what’s great about our community there’s a lot of diversity there’s a lot of variety there’s something for everyone,” says Williams.
Also in full swing is Black restaurant week. A week focused on helping venues, including Escobar, who have been hit hard by the financial burdens of COVID-19. While some of the restaurants are offering dine-in menus, the emphasis on this year is on takeout and delivery.
Williams says he’s here for all of it, as long safety comes first.
