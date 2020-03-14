Brookhaven, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of Brookhaven announced Brookhaven City Hall will be closed to the public until March 30.
On Friday evening, a City Hall employee notified management they had tested positive for coronavirus. The employee works in an administrative position and did not have face-to-face interactions with the public at large.
City Hall employees are being directed to self-quarantine or self-monitor per CDC guidelines.
“Over the last three weeks, city leadership has been preparing for this situation. The health of our employees, their families, and the general public is our highest priority. Closing City Hall is an extreme step, but in the light of the circumstances, an easy call to make,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee stricken with this virus. Meanwhile, we must be vigilant in preventing its spread. Not only are we directing staff to self-quarantine or self-monitor using CDC instructions, we are also advising anyone who has visited Brookhaven City Hall since March 9 to do the same.”
According to Brookhaven city officials, the employee began experiencing symptons on March 9 and was excused from work. The employee was later hospitalized and diagnosed with coronavirus on March 13.
All other city facilities will remain open to employees and employees assigned to non-City Hall work locations, including Police and Parks and Recreation.
