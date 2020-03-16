ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Health and government officials are encouraging people to take precautions and local gyms are following suit, either by closing their doors or making fitness training virtual.
Owner and yoga instructor of Be Yoga Julie Eubanks says in an effort to flatten the curve and help with social distancing she is closing her doors.
“At first I had started taking the class sizes down, offering more space but then eventually it didn't sit right with me that if something were to happen I'm responsible for the community at large and responsible for my clients for the people that go home, to our whole community at large," she explained.
Eubanks says she is doing this to ease anxiety and keep the community safe.
“Please stay home, please help with this initiative to help flatten the curve."
Chief Operating Officer of Workout Anytime Mark De Gorter says their focus is providing options for members to workout inside and outside of the gym.
“We just introduced a mobile app that carries with it a variety of workouts you can do at home with no equipment, at your own time, and we're adding to that every single day," he said.
But not everyone is open to this change, especially Bue Burmedez
“That’s preposterous I don't know, I don't even want to answer that. I don't even know what a virtual workout is. What is that, like an at home workout? I lift a lot of weights so that at home workout won’t work," said Burmedez.
Gorter says the goal is to provide people with different opportunities to maintain health and fitness.
"At the end of the day we're a social species and working out together and hanging out together is really important, like everything else in this world let some time pass," he added.
Many local gyms including, LA fitness have closed their doors and moved to virtual workouts.
LA fitness will be closed until April 1.
We reached out Planet Fitness Headquarters concerning safety measures but received no response.
