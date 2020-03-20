ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The King of Pops parked dozens of its popsicle carts at their headquarters with no plans of rolling them out any time soon.
Steven Carse started the company 10-years-ago after being laid off from his corporate job. And now he finds himself in familiar territory.
“It all feels from my very small bubble oddly familiar,” Carse said. “We should be celebrating our 10th birthday. We were pretty easily going to be a $10-million company this year and instead I think it’s like what can we do today so we’re still in business tomorrow.”
Business is down nearly 70% due to the Coronavirus and he just made the difficult decision to furlough roughly 100 part-time employees.
“We’ve got a whole lot of pops in the freezer that we were kind of stocking up ready to sell, but we’re kind of low on the cash side so to get those out to people is what we’re trying to figure out now,” Carse said.
His only hope right now is to increase his wholesale business with grocery stores which currently accounts for just a third of his sales.
It feels like we are 100% back to exactly where we started,” Carse said.
If you’d like to help the part-time employees out of work, there is a relief fund set up online.
Also, King of Pops is looking to give away 10,000 pops to healthcare workers on the front lines of Coronavirus. There is a GoFundMe page if you would like to help with that effort as well.
