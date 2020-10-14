ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When it comes to providing help in the community nonprofits do a lot of the work, but like many companies they too are feeling the impacts of the pandemic and that can mean less help for vulnerable populations.
“We had to change our entire operations,” said Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, the CEO of Meals on Wheels Atlanta.
Prior to the pandemic Meals on Wheels delivered food five days a week, now they only deliver on Saturday which cuts down on the daily interaction with seniors like Jeffery Jones.
“I was coming home from work one day and the kids were playing on the sidewalk right down the street and they pushed one of them in front of my truck," recalled Jones. "I tried to avoid the kids and I turned my wheel and my truck rolled over four times down the middle of street,” he added while describing how he began getting help from the nonprofit.
Jones was able to avoid hitting the children but he broke both legs and his hip, which left him unable to walk.
“All of the people that I knew, all of the friends that I knew, nobody would help me or see about me and the grandkids. Nothing, I was alone. Me and God! Then Meals on Wheels gave me a call,” added Jones, who says Meals on Wheels provided food when he was unable to.
But, the pandemic has left the organization with a very long wait list of seniors who need help. Now the organization is financially strapped due to the cancellation of it’s biggest fundraiser.
“A Meal To Remember, that is the event that brings in, last year about $825,000. We had to cancel that so we’re trying to fill that gap" added Charlene Crusoe-Ingram.
And seniors like Jones are hoping the community steps up to help.
“If it wasn’t for Meals on Wheels I don’t know what I would have done, they have been great they are great,” added Jones.
To donate or volunteer go visit: https://mowatl.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.