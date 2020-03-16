ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s no longer business as usual for restaurants in metro Atlanta.
At Desta Ethiopian Kitchen on Briarcliff Road drive-thru service is the only option. A sign of the times, due to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus.
“So, we are trying to protect our employees, our guests and our community and just trying to be a part of the solution and be ahead of it,” Desta Owner Titi Demissie said. “I’m just trying to be as calm as possible; but be safe and do what needs to be done.”
It’s a similar scenario at the McDonald’s on Clairmont Road where management closed their dining room to the public offering take-away service only.
And over at the Emory Village, Rise n' Dine decided to shut down indefinitely.
Table and Main in Roswell also closed, at least for a day and they’re hoping to reopen their dining room with big changes in mind.
“We’ve done some clear operational steps like reducing menus. We’ve got single use menus so when you sit down we’ll give you a menu that’s only used once instead of one that we wipe and clean before. We’ve placed hand sanitizing wipes and pumps throughout all our service stations and we have those available to guests when they walk in,” Table and Main Owner Ryan Pernice.
Back at Desta Ethiopian Kitchen, business is down 80% and the future is uncertain.
“We just have to deal with it and do what we need to do,” Demissie said.
