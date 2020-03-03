FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- On February 22nd, a 56-year-old man from Fulton County traveled from Milan, Italy to Venice, then to Amsterdam and finally back home to Atlanta.
Three days after he landed, he fell ill.
“Shortly after he arrived, he began to become symptomatic and thought about his history of travel and was also notified that other individuals at the same conference that he was at in Milan tested positive for Covid-19,” said Interim Fulton County Board of Health Director Dr. Sandra Ford.
On February 25th, the 56-year-old had chills, a cough and felt fatigue. Two days later, his 15-year-old son developed the same symptoms.
On February 29th the two went to see a doctor, going in through an alternate door.
“This patient went to a private physician office where both he and his son were both tested at the same time,” Dr. Ford explained.
Monday night, the test results came back positive for Covid-19. Both father and son are now quarantined inside of their Fulton County home, away from one another. There is also a spouse and a 12-year-old child living inside the house. They too are being monitored.
“Out of privacy, we do not disclose specific locations of infected individuals, however I will say that the students, the two children are home schooled,” Dr. Ford said.
Right now health officials are not disclosing whether the father or son went into the community before being tested on the 29th.
