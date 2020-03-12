ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Much like the 2011 film “Contagion” based on a deadly virus, uncertainty seems to the be theme for the entertainment industry.
From postponed movie release dates, to cancelled film productions and deserted theaters, the Coronavirus has been causing turmoil in the film industry.
And it’s an impact that is being felt globally and here in Atlanta.
Locally, we know the Georgia-produced reality show “Gamemaster” was set to host events at SXSW. That arts and film festival has been cancelled. The Fox Theater plans to go on with their planned shows, including two big performances “Miss Saigon" and "Hamilton."
Their website says, “changes to current performance schedule will be communicated as decisions are made.”
In New York, Broadway shows have been cancelled through the month of March.
Hollywood is also in turmoil. Universal Pictures is moving back the launch of the ninth “Fast and Furious” film for an entire year. The studio said that “F9,” staring Atlanta’s own rapper Ludacris, will now open in April of 2021.
It was scheduled to release this May.
On Thursday, Paramount Pictures delayed the international opening of “A Quiet Place 2.” The movie was scheduled to open later this month.
Internationally the lucrative Chinese movie industry has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus. More than 70,000 movie theaters are closed. That’s about a $2 billion worth of box office sales wiped out.
Despite the panic over the virus and disruptions to the entertainment industry this week, lawmakers said Georgia productions will still get tax incentives if the production contributed more than $500,000 to the state.
Other film festivals in peril could be the Tribeca Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival.
