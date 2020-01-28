ATLANTA (CBS46) – As the global community continues to put together plans for how to deal with the Chinese-born coronavirus; there have been runs on face masks as citizens look to protect themselves from the potentially deadly disease. But, before folks head out to buy masks, there are some key details people should know about masks/respirators and the protection they do/do not offer.
There are two primary ways to protect oneself against particulate exposure: a traditional surgical-type masks; or with N95 respirators. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said surgical masks provide “barrier protection against droplets including large respiratory particles.” However, most surgical masks “do not effectively filter small particles from the air and do not prevent leakage around the edge of the mask when the user inhales.”
Put another way, a traditional surgical mask will stop liquid and larger particles from getting through, but smaller particles can get through. Additionally, the mask doesn’t fully seal off the nose and mouth, leaving both areas exposed to potential particles. Still, the masks can provide some protection by preventing people from directly touching their mouth/nose and preventing other larger particles.
For more protection, there are what’s called N95 respirators. According to New Scientist, these devices are built to prevent 95 percent of small particles from entering the nose and mouth. However, the respirators must fit properly to work with a snug fit around the nose and mouth. For that reason, the masks aren’t considered suitable for children or people with facial hair. Additionally, according to NPR, “these respirators haven’t been tested for effectiveness when worn by the general public.”
So what can people do as the disease goes global? The CDC put together a checklist for dealing with this new coronavirus that includes the following steps:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you have traveled to China, which the CDC recommends against, the CDC said to: avoid contact with sick people; discuss your travel plans with your doctors; avoid live and dead animals, animal markets; and products that come from animals like uncooked meat; and wash your hands often.
