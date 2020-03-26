ATLANTA (CBS46)—Despite low mortgage rates, according to Zillow, coronavirus may be slowing the housing market.
Zillow reported mortgage rates hit record lows as home shopping season began, but early signs point to a slowing market because of COVID-19 uncertainty.
“The U.S. housing market has entered truly uncharted territory, shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic and a corresponding, sharp economic contraction that has already caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs,” said Zillow Economist Jeff Tucker. “Rock-bottom mortgage rates have provided some small financial relief for homeowners and buyers, but it hasn’t been enough to avoid a slowdown.”
One sign of analysts’ reading of the market is Bank of America’s ratings downgrade for some of the nation’s largest homebuilders, suggesting the bank believes COVID-19 will harm consumer sentiment and slow home building.
If correct, that dive in consumer sentiment would presumably slow sales activity regardless of mortgage rate movements as some would-be buyers turn down their risk tolerance and stay out of the market.
Early data suggests this may be the case as real estate showings have dropped off steeply since March 11.
