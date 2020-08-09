COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- In an effort to combat new cases of the Coronavirus in Georgia, a brand new mega-testing site will open near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Monday morning.
This new testing site, put together by the Governor, Surgeon General, Georgia EMA and Hartsfield-Jackson will house 5,000 tests per day.
Testing is absolutely free and available to any and every Georgian, regardless of their location or symptoms, however it is strongly encouraged to register online prior to.
So what can you expect?
- Tests will be done through a self administered nasal swab.
- Once that's done, you can expect results within 48-72 hours.
- You will then be given information on how to receive results once you have been tested.
The mega-site will be open every weekday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. from August 10 - August 26.
To register, click here.
