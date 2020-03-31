(CBS46) -- Residents facing the threat of being kicked out of their home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Resident Melody Gray says she thought everything was okay."When we woke up this morning all the lights were off ...Again... This just doesn't make any sense like why are you making us go through this."
On March 20 tenant John Fisher, Melody Gray, along with others in the home were sent a notice to vacate.
“The way you're doing everything at this time during the pandemic it's not right at all I don't like it and I'm paid up on the rent so I don't see why you're trying to evict nobody."
The landlord shutting off the lights, gas and even sending a locksmith to lock the doors. Melody gray says they called the police because something didn't feel right.
“Police say you the locksmith it’s wrong to all extent, you have to change the locks back or get locked up.”
The DeKalb County Police say what the landlord is doing is illegal. Working to get results we reached out to Civil and Human Rights Lawyer, Maya Dillard Smith, who says it's important to know your rights.
“Everyone's eviction process is a little bit unique but for now there will be no evictions processed for the next 60 days."
“I’m not going let you put me out illegally…” This is Fisher message to the community.
"If they're doing it the right way then you have to go... But if they're doing anything illegal stand your ground and do what you got to go."
Landlord Anthony Shareef reached out to our newsroom. He says the residents are rooming and with the notice to vacate sent out they are considered trespassers.
Smith says we're all in this together and communication is key. It’s important to create financial arrangements that works for both tenant and landlord.
