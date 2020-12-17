The countdown to a new year is once again upon us and for many it can’t get here fast enough.
In typical 2020 fashion, the Coronavirus pandemic has cancelled most of Atlanta’s big New Year’s Eve celebrations. There will be no peach drop in downtown Atlanta and the Georgia Aquarium has also called off their annual party.
But up in Alpharetta, Taffer’s Tavern has plans to ring in the new year, safely.
“Social distancing for sure, keep in your groups. Enjoy that time with one another. We do not want gathering to occur,” A Taffer’s Tavern Manager said.
Also planned, the NYE Bubbles and Bow Ties celebration at the Blue Martini in Buckhead. The $129 ticket includes a gourmet buffet, open bar and party favors.
Another New Year’s Eve event is happening at the Bulla Gastrobar in midtown Atlanta. A $60 ticket includes a multi-course meal with safe indoor and outdoor dining, plus a midnight toast.
Clearly, options are limited, but not beyond the realms of possibility.
“We’re going to be doing a complimentary champagne toast at midnight,” A Taffer’s Tavern Manager said.
Just remember if you plan to go out, play it safe, follow the CDC guidelines and have a Happy New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.