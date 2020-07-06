ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia state judges have agreed to temporarily halt criminal hearings and arraignments in Gwinnett County.
The decision is effective immediately and is expected to end July 17 at 5 p.m.
All criminal cases impacted by the temporary hold will be rescheduled at a later date.
