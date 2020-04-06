ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Donovan Walker took pride in his job as a professional chauffeur for the company BLS. He was often the face celebrities see at the airport or waiting for them outside special events.
“When you can take somebody safely through Georgia streets and highways and you drop them off, there is a certain joy and gratification in my job that comes from what I do,” Walker told CBS46. “Right now, I’m sitting in limbo staying in the house like everyone else.”
For the last three weeks, instead of waiting for clients, Walker has been waiting on a long list of Georgia’s newly unemployed who are trying to get benefits from the state.
“I hate to tell you but I have $1.25 in my account,” Walker told CBS46. “I have $5 in savings, and I maximized that just to survive the last three weeks,” he explained.
Walker is now left to try to take care of his disabled wife, with practically with no money, and at least another two weeks worth of waiting for his unemployment application to be processed after it was initially rejected.
“You’re in limbo,” Walker said. “You don’t know where the income is going to come from, how it’s going to come.”
It turns out Walker’s industry is one of the hardest hit in Georgia because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Looking at breakdown across the state, these are the top five hardest hit industries, according to the Georgia Department of Labor:
- Accommodation and Food Services: 65,496
- Health Care and Social Assistance: 16,950
- Administrative and Support Services: 8,701
- Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 6,495
- Retail Trade: 5,888
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 3.5. million people found themselves unemployed in the last five weeks across the country. Of that number 14.3% were teens, 4% were adult men and 4% were adult women. Taking a closer look, the BLS found that 6.7% of the unemployed by the end of March were Black, six percent were Hispanic; while, 4.1% were Asian and 4% were White.
Staff in dentist’s and physician’s offices saw job cuts as well. Clothing stores, furniture stores and general merchandise stores saw job loss as well.
Like Walker, millions are without jobs right now and are stuck in the middle of an overwhelmed unemployment system awaiting payments and relief.
“You hear about all this money being put out here, but at the end of the day you’re hearing that it’s going to take months to get here,” Walker said. “Right now, I’ve been unemployed for three weeks,” he added saying he is uncertain where he will find food for he and his wife to eat.
Economists and labor officials tell CBS46 that grocery stores and online distribution has seen an uptick in job openings for people who need quicker, temporary work during the pandemic.
EmployGeorgia.com has a list of current job openings.
Related Articles:
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Student meal delivery halted in Dougherty County
COVID-19 pandemic forces local families to plan virtual holidays with family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.