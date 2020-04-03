ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- During a Coronavirus briefing this week, Governor Brian Kemp addressed the impact which the pandemic is now having on some children in our state.
“Teachers and administrators are often the first ones to see the signs of abuse,” Kemp said. “Now with schools closed we must remain vigilant about this problem and continue to remedy it.”
With children learning from home, the Governor said there has been a reduction in child abuse claims reported to the Department of Family and Children Services.
DFACS Director Tom Rawlings said the numbers in March show a significant drop in suspected child abuse cases. Most likely because claims are down 50% from this time last year.
“What we really need at this time is for the community to step up,” Rawlings said. “Right now, we’re seeing a dip in our numbers of referrals because we don’t have the children in school and if you consider educators are one of our primary sentinels out there for detecting suspected cases of abuse or neglect of children.”
Rawlings is now calling on teachers, neighbors and family to report anything unusual involving children because social isolation can lead to abuse.
“We need to do all we can to come together as a community to help parents and families who may be under these stressful circumstances and to make sure that we are engaging with each other in order to protect children from any abuse or neglect,” Rawlings said. “What we want to know is if a family member or a neighbor is concerned about a child it may amount to nothing, but we still want to know so that we can go out and investigate.”
If you suspect that a child is being neglected or abused, please call the child abuse hotline with DFACS at 1-855-GACHILD or 1-855-422-4453.
Other Resources:
Resources for Survivors of Intimate Partner Violence - Link 1 and Link 2
Bright from the Start/Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL)
Resources to support in-home early leaning
Georgia Family Connection Partnership: Information related to COVID-19, closures, meals, and virtual learning resources
