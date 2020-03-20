ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “We’re trying to get Americans back from these places where air travel has been disrupted,” said Mike Pompeo U.S. Secretary.
Lisa Kolker is one of those stranded Americans.
“This is definitely my first trip to Peru. My first trip to the continent,” Kolker explained.
Kolker told CBS46 her trip to Machu Picchu to walk among clouds was planned and paid for nearly a year ago. She finally got her passport stamped March 7th.
“The news seemed at that time to mostly concentrated about Asia…so it didn’t seem like it was you know, a dangerous place to go to for coronavirus at least,” explained Kolker.
As folks in Atlanta wrestled over toilet paper, Kolker and her travel buddies experienced ancient history. Days before their trip was scheduled to end things quickly changed.
“While we are on our way back from Machu Picchu to Cusco we overheard that the Peruvian president was going to make an announcement,” Kolker explained.
Later that night it became official. The Purvian borders were set to shut down in a matter of hours.
“We figured, okay you know what, we’re on the last flight, the only flight Delta has from Lima to Atlanta,” Kolker said.
Then came a problem. Their flight from Cusco to Lima showed up an hour late.
“We are on the shuttle and we could see the Delta flight pulling away,” recalled Kolker.
Missing that flight left Kolker and her friends stuck in Peru.
The Secretary of State said the government is looking into using a combination of commercial and military flights to bring Kolker and other American citizens home.
