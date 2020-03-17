ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At the world’s largest gun store, it’s all hands on deck.
“When we opened the doors at 10 this morning, there were 100 people waiting to get in,” said Eric Wallace, owner and general manager.
The coronavirus is sending shoppers into a frenzy. Business at Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna is up 400 percent.
“I don’t think we’ve ever experienced this before, a pandemic that happened so quickly.”
Tuesday morning, there were long lines to buy guns and ammunition.
“Look at the line,” said music producer Blac Elvis. “I didn’t expect it to be like this.”
Shoppers are trying to get whatever they can in this time of uncertainty.
“Just something extra for protection," he said. “Won’t know what’s going to happen. They’re talking about shutting everything down.”
In midtown Atlanta, Stoddard’s Range and Guns was nearly wiped clean.
“I think people are nervous,” said owner Ken Baye. “I think they’re hearing mixed messages from the government. I think that as a result of that, they want to be able to protect themselves.”
Right now at Stoddard’s, ammo is being sold only to those using the range. Baye said more supply is on the way but prices could go up.
“The ammo manufacturers are having to work overtime so there’s that cost built in,” he explained. “Some of the components to ammo have gone up.”
Stoddard’s is encouraging gun-buyers, especially first-time buyers, to undergo training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.