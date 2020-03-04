Coronavirus: Questions Answered

ATLANTA (CBS46) – As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to grow in many countries around the world, including the United States; experts are battling not only the disease, but also a wealth of misinformation online.

Dr. Chirag Patel, medical director of population health for Wellstar Health System came to CBS46 and answered questions for nearly three hours about COVID-19. Utilizing his expert knowledge along with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CBS46 is helping you know the facts about the new virus. You can watch Dr. Patel's Q&A below.

What is the new virus called – The new virus is called COVID-19

What is COVID-19 – COVID-19 is a new virus from the family of coronaviruses. Because this is a new disease that was first seen in China in late 2019, there is still a lot not known about the virus. Coronaviruses include a large group of viruses like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). COVID-19 was called a novel coronavirus because it has not been previously seen in humans. According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. However, the exact method of transmission of COVID-19 from animals to humans has not been identified.

How does COVID-19 spread – COVID-19 is believed to spread mainly through person-to-person transmission. It’s transmitted through an exchange of fluids or respiratory droplets and typically between people who are within six feet of each other.

Can COVID-19 be in the air – Dr. Patel said the virus is not just floating around in the air. It is contracted via person-to-person transmission.

How long does COVID-19 live on surfaces – Dr. Patel said the timeframe is currently unknown, but it is likely a short time. Dr. Patel said there have been no cases of transmission reported from items or a surface, only through person-to-person contact.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19 – The symptoms include a deep cough from the lungs, colored mucus (yellow or green), lower-respiratory problems including breathing issues/shortness of breath, and typically a fever of more than 100.4 degrees.

Who is at highest risk to acquire COVID-19 – Right now, there is still a lot unknown about the new virus. But, in general, people with weakened immune systems/underlying chronic diseases and older people appear to be the most susceptible to the disease.

What are the highest risk areas for COVID-19 - There are more than 30 countries around the world reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the World Health Organization and the CDC. Dr. Patel said the highest risk areas include: China, Japan, Italy, South Korea, North Korea, and Iran. If you are traveling back from these countries, a 14-day quarantine may be needed for you upon your return to the United States. Click here fore more from the CDC.

Should I cancel my international travel plans – It’s not required at this time. However, some areas leave you more susceptible to infection. Try to avoid areas at the highest risk. Check the CDC’s site for any travel alerts and follow that advice. If you are going on cruise, map out the route of your cruise and see if you will be going to any country that has an outbreak, cross-check with the CDC for travel alerts, and then make the best decision, personally.

Is domestic travel safe to places like Seattle or other cities – As of March 4, no restrictions have been put on any travel inside the continental United States. Still, if you are traveling, stay up to date with any health-related travel advisories that may be issued later if needed.

Are there areas in metro Atlanta to avoid because of COVID-19 – No. As of March 4, there are no areas with quarantines or with restricted access to the public due to COVID-19.

How long are you contagious after contracting COVID-19 – Dr. Patel said the exact window is not yet known but it’s believed to be anywhere between one and 14 days. According to the World Health Organization, most people become symptomatic around five days after being infected. However, a recent review paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association said the incubation period could be as long as 24 days.

If you feel sick, what should you do – A teleconference with a doctor is not enough if you feel you may have COVID-19. Dr. Patel said you need to be examined in person. If you feel sick, seek out your health care providers and get guidance on whether you need testing and if so, where to go to get the testing. Dr. Patel said at Wellstar, there are sets of specific screening questions doctors will ask to help determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.

If you think you’ve been exposed to a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 – try not to expose yourself to any other people. Call your doctor and/or local health department so that you can be isolated and given proper medical attention.

Will COVID-19 go away when the weather warms up, like the flu – “It’s not likely,” Dr. Patel said, “we are only in the beginning phase of the virus.”

Should you stock up on supplies, disinfectants, and masks – Not at this time. If you are buying disinfectant wipes, Dr. Patel said they should be at least 60 percent alcohol. Additionally, the only masks that can deal with the virus are N-95 masks/respirators and those must be custom fit to each person by a professional. If the N-95 masks aren’t custom fit, they will not function properly. You are no safer with an ill-fitting mask than you are without a mask.

Are children at a higher risk for COVID-19 – According to Dr. Patel, there are not many cases of COVID-19 in children. However, children can, and have, caught the coronavirus overseas.

Is a COVID-19 vaccine close to being ready – the timeframe for any COVID-19 vaccine is unknown right now as the disease is so new, it’s still being researched. Any vaccine will have to go through trials, including human trials, before being given to the general public.

Should I avoid mass gatherings like sporting events and concerts – No, there is no need to avoid events or change your day-to-day living. If conditions change, then things may get re-evaluated by authorities. If changes are made, they will be communicated through the media and from the event providers.

Some other notes:

There are no diets that have shown to be successful with warding off COVID-19

As of March, research hasn’t shown that flu shots are helpful in protecting you against COVID-19

Remember, if you have pre-existing conditions, talk with your health care provider about COVID-19

Be prepared to be flexible with traffic patterns, schedules, and stay informed on all of the latest developments on COVID-19 from CBS46, the CDC, and the WHO

A final word from the CDC: