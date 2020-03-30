ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Simple, yet strong words of strength and gratitude are left on the hard surfaces outside homes in an Atlanta neighborhood. Those words are from the hearts of children.
“We said thank you doctors nurses, stay healthy, be safe, APD,” said 8-year-old Henry and 5-year-old Hatty Beaubien, referring to chalk messages they'd written on the pavement.
Families in Atlanta have been writing messages of support for those who need it most.
“We’re just sending some messages to our local heroes that are serving us so well during the quarantine and pandemic,” said mother of two Holly Beaubien.
Each day in Atlanta the number of those dying from the coronavirus or becoming infected rises, and the pressure on the medical system intensifies.
A post on social media sparked the idea for the sidewalk messages.
Amazing to see how the #atlanta community is showing its #love for medical workers fighting the #coronavirus and how much it means to those on the frontline. Details @cbs46 #inspire https://t.co/kovbc7mxLZ pic.twitter.com/zNNFUZN0NU— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 31, 2020
“A local nurse post on Nextdoor that she had seen a message during a run on her break from work and that inspired her,” said Holly.
In the post the nurse explains ‘Even when I’m absolutely spiraling in my head about circumstances at work, these always make me smile.’
The Beaubien family said with quarantine in place this is the perfect way to show those on the front line the community’s love.
“At a time like this, we can’t see people, and we can’t hug’em, and we can’t show them in person how much it means to us that they’re out there on the front line for us,” said Holly.
The family hopes others will be inspired around the city and write their own messages of hope and support.
