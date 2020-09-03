ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For more than 4 months, the curtains have remained closed at Agatha’s in downtown Atlanta. They haven’t been able to have any performances in their theater; it’s a case of the coronavirus stealing the show.
Agatha’s has been serving up five course meals with side of laughter for more than three decades.
Servers and actors entertain customers with a humorous murder mystery show attracting the likes of Hugh Jackman and John Lewis.
“To have John Lewis stand up and read his little part I was like oh my gosh and I’m in the backing going that’s John Lewis, it’s John Lewis, it’s John Lewis,” Actress Emily Merkle said.
But 175 days ago, the show stopped when the Coronavirus pandemic took center stage.
“It’s incredibly serious. The rent in this particular building with utilities is $10,000 a month,” Agatha’s Creative Director Katie Kneeland said.
Needless to say, it was no laughing matter when Agatha’s was forced to temporarily close.
“Everybody’s like Emily are you still a part of the show? And I’m like, I am still a part of Agatha’s, but oh dear Lord we’re trying to stay afloat because it might go away,” Merkle said.
“I’m scared that we’re not going to survive this and the longer we go the less likely we are to survive it I believe,” Agatha’s Owner Ricky Warren said.
Only time will tell whether Agatha’s will be able to solve this latest mystery and enjoy the last laugh.
“This is unique and it’s very important to keep Agatha’s open,” Agatha’s server “Felipe” Tarik Berbey said.
If you’d like to help keep the mystery alive and the show going, Agatha’s has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising about $120,000. Thus far, they’ve raised more than $7,000 with the hopes of weathering this pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.