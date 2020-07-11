Coronavirus testing ramps up after significant spike in Georgia's cases

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Coronavirus testing has ramped up after seeing a significant spike in cases across Georgia.
Dekalb county is stepping up.. Starting today, they have new weekend hours to help make coronavirus testing more accessible.
"I am gonna do all i can to protect myself and my family.."
Joseph Scott and his wife Ann were sure to take advantage of Dekalb County's newest Coronavirus testing availability.
"I just felt like it's necessary to get tested and see what's going on even though i don't have any symptoms that i know of.. But i like to get tested to find out." said Scott.
This site at Greenforest Community Baptist Church is now open for testing on Saturday's from 9 a.m. to noon.
This comes after a significant spike in positive cases across Georgia, with Dekalb County seeing some of the highest numbers.
Dekalb County Bpard of Health's PIO, Eric Nickens said, "In retrospect, we have gone from maybe 10,000 tests a month and now in the course of 2 weeks have gone to 10,000 a week."
Friday afternoon, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that due to the recent spike in cases, the city of Atlanta will immediately return to Phase 1 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.
Phase 1 guidelines include:
- Staying home except for essential trips
- Teleworking
- To-go and curbside pickups from restaurants
- Wearing a mask or facial covering around others
In order to take advantage of testing in Dekalb, Nickens says you should stay home, pre-reigister and wait for your scheduled testing day.
"We've also had people scheduling appointments and then showing up days in advance.." said Nickens. "So what we are having to do is verifying that your appointment is indeed for the day you are scheduled to be tested.. If not, you will be asked to turn around and come back on the day that you are scheduled."
In addition to the new time slot, Dekalb County Board of Health houses 5 other testing sites around the county that are open and available during the week:
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
- 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034
- Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.)
- 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340
- Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church
- 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316
- Greenforest Community Baptist Church
- 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, Ga. 30034
- Rehoboth Baptist Church
- 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, Ga. 30084
- Salem Bible Church
- 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058
Regular hours of operation are 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday (for the Greenforest testing site only).
