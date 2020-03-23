CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A coronavirus testing site will open Monday in Cherokee County but it's only for people with referrals from their doctor.
The site is located at the Cherokee County Government complex in Woodstock. It is NOT open to the public and limited people who are over the age of 60, who show symptoms of the virus and again, who have had referrals from their doctor.
Those eligible are entered into the Public Health Referral System and will receive an appointment time and number.
The testing site is only open this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.