HOUSTON (CBS46) - A large event is shuttered out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

In Texas, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to close. It will close March 11, at 4 p.m. central time according to the organizers.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo issued the following statement.

“The Rodeo is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the City has decided that this is the best course of action for our community.”

A ticket refund process is still in the works and will be communicated once it is finalized.

For more information you can go to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.