ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Coronavirus experts at the University of Georgia recently shared their thoughts on the outbreak and what people should do to protect themselves.
José Cordero, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UGA’s College of Public Health, said wearing a surgical mask is not likely to protect healthy people from coronavirus. Those who are immunocompromised or undergoing cancer treatment should ask their doctors if they should wear a mask.
“It is important to wear a mask if you're ill and if you have a cough and a fever, you think you may have flu or another respiratory infection,” Cordero said. “It's very important because you don't want to spread your condition, your infection to others.”
So, what else can you do to protect yourself? Curt Harris, director of the Institute for Disaster Management at UGA shared his thoughts on effective prevention.
“It’s simple things like making sure that you’re washing your hands with warm, soapy water and doing so for about 20 seconds,” Harris said. “Other public health practices also prevent the spread of disease like sneezing into your elbow and trying to avoid contact with your hands into your eyes, nasal cavities or mouth.”
According to Harris, it’s important to understand yourself. If you have symptoms, he said, you do not need to be around other people. “You need to seek medical attention immediately and try to isolate yourself from others so that you prevent the spread of disease,” he said.
Pregnant women should take extra precautions as it appears there’s an increased risk of mortality, according to Cordero. But one positive is that coronavirus is making people more aware of respiratory viruses in general. “We're currently under the seasonal influenza virus that actually has caused 8,200 deaths in the U.S.,” Cordero said.
