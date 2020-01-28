ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Officials with the Centers for Disease Control are revising their travel guidelines to China and advising the public to avoid non-essential travel to the country.
The department announced the update Tuesday morning, recommending that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to all of the country.
Chinese health officials have reported thousands of coronavirus cases in China, as well as severe illness including deaths.
A number of travel-associated cases of coronavirus infection also have been identified in other locations, including the United States. In other parts of Asia, some limited person-to-person spread has been detected among close contacts of travelers returning from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, however, community spread with this virus has not been reported in locations outside China.
In the United States, there have been 5 cases of coronavirus detected in travelers returning from Wuhan. No person-to-person spread has been detected in the United States at this time and this virus is NOT spreading in the community.
While it’s possible that some person-to-person spread with this virus may be detected in the United States, the goal of the ongoing U.S. public health response is to contain this outbreak and prevent sustained spread in this country.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will hold a press conference Tuesday morning at 11:15 a.m. alongside Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield. Watch the press conference LIVE by clicking here.
